5 months ago
BRIEF-Wageworks on April 4 entered into second amended, restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders
April 5, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wageworks on April 4 entered into second amended, restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Wageworks Inc:

* On April 4 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders - sec filing

* Credit agreement amends and restates company's existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of june 5, 2015

* Credit agreement provides for a $400.0 million revolving credit facility, with a $15.0 million letter of credit subfacility

* Wageworks-Credit agreement has increase option for co to arrange with existing lenders &/or new lenders to provide up to $100.0 million in additional commitments Source text (bit.ly/2na3ODg) Further company coverage:

