BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Central Bank Of India for One Time Settlement proposal
* Says co gets approval from Central Bank Of India approving one time settlement proposal
June 29 Wah Ha Realty Co Ltd :
* Board proposed a final dividend of HK11 cents per share and a special dividend of HK12 cents per share
* FY revenue hk$23.7 million versus HK$46.8 million
* Group's profit attributable to equity holders was HK$77.3 million, representing an increase of about 18.3% from 2016
* Fy profit attributable HK$77.3 million versus HK$65.4 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RABAT, June 29 Morocco's central bank has postponed for "a few days" its announcement of the first phase of liberalising its dirham currency, a key International Monetary Fund-backed reform for the North African kingdom.