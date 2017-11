Nov 13 (Reuters) - WAHA CAPITAL

* AGREES TO SELL STAKE IN NPS HOLDING LTD IN CASH AND STOCK DEAL‍​

* AS PART OF DEAL CO TO GET 251 MILLION DIRHAMS IN CASH AND 5.5 MILLION SHARES OF NATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP (NESR), REPRESENTING INTEREST OF ABOUT 6.2 PERCENT IN NESR

* COMPANY WILL ALSO HAVE ONE SEAT ON BOARD OF NESR