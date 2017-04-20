FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Wal-Mart CEO McMillon’s 2017 total compensation $22.4 mln, Co says Carla Harris is new director nominee
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wal-Mart CEO McMillon’s 2017 total compensation $22.4 mln, Co says Carla Harris is new director nominee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Walmart

* Wal-Mart Stores CEO Douglas McMillon’s 2017 total compensation, for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, $22.4 million versus $19.8 million in 2016 - SEC filing

* Wal-Mart - CFO Brett Biggs's 2017 total compensation, for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, $6.4 million versus $8.6 million in 2016

* Wal-Mart announces Carla Harris as a new director nominee

* Wal-Mart - Linda wolf and Pam Craig are retiring from the board and will not stand for re-election

* Wal-Mart says this year’s proxy materials seek shareholders’ vote on 11 director nominees

* Wal-Mart - New independent nominee Carla Harris is vice chair of the wealth management business segment of Morgan Stanley Source text: (bit.ly/2pII5D4) Source text: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.