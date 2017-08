May 18 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart :

* Q1 Sam’s club net sales $13,993 million versus $13,608 million

* Q1 Walmart International net sales $27,097 million versus $28,083 million

* Qtrly Walmart U.S. Comparable sales, without fuel up 1.4 percent

* Qtrly Sam's Club comparable sales, without fuel, up 1.6 percent

* Qtrly total U.S. Comparable sales, without fuel, up 1.4 percent

* Qtrly Walmart U.S. Net sales $75,436 million versus $73,295 million