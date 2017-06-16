PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
* Wal Mart - deal for $310 million in cash
* Wal Mart - following closing, andy dunn, founder and CEO of bonobos will report to Marc Lore, president and CEO of Wal Mart U.S. Ecommerce
* Wal Mart - digitally-native vertical brands will be offered on jet.com & possibly other walmart brands over time, & include bonobos and recently-acquired Modcloth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar index edges away from 1-mth highs * Silver close to near 6-wk lows touched on Tuesday * Spot gold may break resistance at $1,248 an ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell and the U.S. dollar eased from one-month highs following a tumble in crude oil prices. A renewed slump in oil mar