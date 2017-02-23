BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
* Says on February 22, 2017 entered into a term loan credit agreement
* Syndicated credit agreement is a two-tranche unsecured term loan facility, with each tranche in an amount of $2.4 billion
* Aggregate commitments under sumitomo credit agreement are equal to $1.0 billion
* Says aggregate commitments of all lenders under syndicated credit agreement are equal to $4.8 billion
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy