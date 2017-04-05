FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.36/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.36/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $29.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $30.28 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says company authorizes $1 billion share repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walgreens Boots Alliance - maintained its guidance for fiscal 2017 and continues to expect adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says continues to expect that it will realize synergies from acquisition of Rite Aid in excess of $1 billion

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says qtrly retail pharmacy USA division comparable sales increased 4.2 percent

* Walgreens Boots Alliance -"continues to be actively engaged in discussions with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding" pending Rite Aid acquisition

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says on a constant currency basis, qtrly retail pharmacy international division comparable store sales decreased 0.9 percent

* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $4.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.