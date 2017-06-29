June 29 Walgreens Boots
* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain
stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational
performance
* In April, the first Boots franchise store opened in South
Korea
* CEO- given changes in the market during the
longer-than-expected FTC review process and ongoing uncertainty
about the potential outcome, decided not to continue with
original deal
* CEO- not assuming any debt from rite aid
* CEO- "view this deal as being more attractive than the
transaction it replaces... In what continues to be a challenging
market for pharmacy"
* CEO- "obvious to us that the pressures on health care role
and by extension pharmacy will continue"
* CEO- "we continue to experience some very challenging
markets... Expect these challenges to continue and these may
possibly get more difficult in the months and years to come"
* CEOon possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy buisness- "I
don't believe Amazon will be interested in the near future in
this market"
* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market-
"this is not the best opportunity for Amazon"
* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market-
they have so many opportunities around the world and in many
other categories, which are simpler than health care, which is a
very regulated business
* Have designed new deal after taking into account all of
the feedback that we received from FTC during the last 22 months
