Aug 2 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says on August 1, 2017, company entered into an amendment agreement to revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Walgreens Boots - amendments extends facility termination date to earlier of Jan. 31, 2019 or date of termination of commitments provided by lenders