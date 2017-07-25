FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
38 minutes ago
BRIEF-Walgreens to bring nearly 500 jobs, including 191 new positions, to Chandler
July 25, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 38 minutes ago

BRIEF-Walgreens to bring nearly 500 jobs, including 191 new positions, to Chandler

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens to bring nearly 500 jobs, including 191 new positions, to chandler, arizona

* Eelocating 300 jobs from tempe pharmacy operations support center to new facility in chandler while creating 191 new jobs

* Ccurrent facility in tempe will remain open as a pharmacy mail services support facility​

* New support center is expected to be operational by fall 2017

* Positions at chandler facility will include pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and specialists including call center agents​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

