FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Walker Crips says group FY revenue up 12 percent
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Breakingviews
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Walker Crips says group FY revenue up 12 percent

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Walker Crips Group Plc:

* Fy pretax profit fell 14.8 percent to 800,000 stg

* Fy revenue rose 12 percent to 29.2 million stg

* Final dividend up 1.6 percent to 1.29 penceper share

* Total dividend 1.87 penceper share

* ‍FY discretionary and advisory assets under management increased by 39.1 pct to a high of £3.2 billion (2016: £2.3 billion)​

* Fy ‍non-broking income as a percentage of total income remains steady at 61.7 pct (2016: 61.8 pct)​

* Achieved £5bn AUMA target a year ahead of strategic objective​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.