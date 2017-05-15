BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop says on May 11, Walker & Dunlop LLC entered into seventh amendment to mortgage warehousing credit & security agreement

May 15 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Walker & Dunlop - On May 11, Walker & Dunlop, LLC operating unit of co entered into seventh amendment to mortgage warehousing credit & security agreement

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment amends that certain mortgage warehousing credit and security agreement, dated as of September 24, 2014

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment to extend warehousing maturity date thereunder to April 30, 2018 - SEC Filing

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment to permanently increase warehousing commitment from $280 million to $480 million

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - Amendment to provide an additional $400 million of temporary credit availability from May 30, 2017 through July 30, 2017. Source text: [bit.ly/2qlAkCs] Further company coverage: