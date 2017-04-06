BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6 Wallix Group SA:
* FY net loss 1.7 million euros ($1.81 million) versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss 1.8 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago
* Outlook for 2017 confirmed
* Number of orders invoiced but not yet booked to turnover (deferred revenue) amounted to 3 million euros at end of 2016, up 59 pct on end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment