* FY net loss 1.7 million euros ($1.81 million) versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 1.8 million euros versus loss of 1.1 million euros year ago

* Outlook for 2017 confirmed

* Number of orders invoiced but not yet booked to turnover (deferred revenue) amounted to 3 million euros at end of 2016, up 59 pct on end of 2015