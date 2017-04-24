FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 revenue expected at 975 thousand euros
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2017 / 3:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 revenue expected at 975 thousand euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Wallstreet Online AG:

* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year

* Q1 ebit is expected to increase by approx. 312 thousand euros to 248 thousand euros (Q1 2016: loss 64 thousand euros)

* Q1 net income after interest and income taxes expected to be of approx. 282 thousand euros (Q1 2016: loss of approx. 2 thousand euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.