3 months ago
BRIEF-Walmart reports ‍​Q1 earnings per share $1.00
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Walmart reports ‍​Q1 earnings per share $1.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc:

* ‍​Q1 earnings per share $1.00

* Q1 total revenue $117.54 billion versus $115.90 billion

* Q1 net sales $116.53 billion versus $114.99 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $117.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍​Q1 e-commerce growth at Walmart U.S. was strong as sales and GMV increased 63% and 69%, respectively

* Excluding currency, Q1 total revenue was $118.8 billion, an increase of 2.5 percent

* Sees Q2 earnings per share ‍​$1.00 to $1.08

* Sees Walmart U.S. comp sales for the 13-week period ending July 28, 2017 ‍​(ex. fuel) up 1.5% to 2.0%

* Sees Sam's Club comp sales (‍​ex. fuel) for the 13-week period ending July 28, 2017 up 1% to 1.5%

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2rud8zN Further company coverage:

