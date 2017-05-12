BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware

May 12 (Reuters) - Walnut Place:

* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware

* Walnut place- based on walnut place's investigation to date, there is no evidence that any sensitive data was taken from affected systems

* Walnut place - investigation revealed that ransomware began affecting systems on or around January 25, 2017 and was remediated on February 2, 2017

* Walnut place - on march 13, LCS-WP llc d/b/a walnut place leadership discovered some systems had been infected with ransomware, a malware that encrypts files

* Walnut place says there is currently no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident Source text for Eikon: