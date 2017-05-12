FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 12, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Walnut Place:

* Walnut Place says discovered that some of its systems had been infected with ransomware

* Walnut place- based on walnut place's investigation to date, there is no evidence that any sensitive data was taken from affected systems

* Walnut place - investigation revealed that ransomware began affecting systems on or around January 25, 2017 and was remediated on February 2, 2017

* Walnut place - on march 13, LCS-WP llc d/b/a walnut place leadership discovered some systems had been infected with ransomware, a malware that encrypts files

* Walnut place says there is currently no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.