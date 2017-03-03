FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
March 3, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co

* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020

* Walt Disney - also entered into terms agreement with respect to offer and sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate notes due 2022

* Walt Disney - also entered into terms agreement with respect to offer and sale of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.950% notes due 2020

* Walt Disney - also entered into terms agreement with respect to offer and sale of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.450% notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

