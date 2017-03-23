March 23 Walt Disney Co :
* Robert Iger would remain employed with company and serve
as chairman and chief executive officer from June 30, 2018 to
July 2, 2019
* If Iger remains in employment until July 2, 2019, he will
get cash bonus of $5 million in addition to award for fiscal
2019
* Amendment provides that Iger’s annual compensation for
extended employment period to be determined on same basis as
fiscal 2016 - SEC filing
* Says following termination of his employment at expiration
date, Iger will serve as consultant for three years following
expiration date
* CEO Iger's annual salary remains unchanged
* In consideration of consulting services, Iger will receive
quarterly fee of $500,000 for each first 8 quarters during
consulting period
* In consideration of consulting services, Iger will receive
quarterly fee of $250,000 for each of last four quarters of
consulting period
* Terms of equity grants made to Iger for fiscal 2019 to be
on same terms & conditions as would have applied to grants made
in fiscal 2018
Source text - bit.ly/2mwc3Jn
Further company coverage: