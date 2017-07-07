July 7 Walter Investment Management Corp :

* Walter Investment Management Corp - on july 7, co obtained additional limited waiver to amended, restated receivables loan agreement, dated may 2, 2012

* Walter Investment Management Corp - waivers extend expiration dates of waiver from july 7, 2017 to july 31, 2017 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2uTHf5c) Further company coverage: