BRIEF-Canada Goose reports public secondary offering
* Canada Goose Holdings Inc says has commenced a proposed public secondary offering of 12,500,000 subordinate voting shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has bought 2.0 million shares in the company, representing 0.17 percent of total issued share capital, as of June 26 for 107 million yuan ($15.65 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s74oV3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8372 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Hubei Golden Three Gorges entered into Chongqing sale agreements, Shenzhen sale agreements and Sichuan Sale agreements