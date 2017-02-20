FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wanfu Biotechnology changes controlling shareholder, share trade to resume
February 20, 2017 / 9:21 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Wanfu Biotechnology changes controlling shareholder, share trade to resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd

* Says share to resume trading on Feb 21 after its biggest shareholder in deal to sell entire 26.6 percent stake in the company

* Says transaction involves 1.1 billion yuan ($159.95 million), equivalent to 31.84 yuan per share for 35.6 million shares in Wanfu Biotechnology

* Says Joyvio Group become company's controlling shareholder after transaction, Legend Holdings Corp becomes the owner

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mdPRzr; bit.ly/2lBUkiJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8772 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

