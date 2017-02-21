BRIEF-Wanjia says unit entered sale and purchase agreement

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd

* Vendor, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of Wanjia, and purchaser, entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Consideration for sale and purchase of sale interest is rmb8.4 million

* Purchaser, Fujian Lungchang Medical Services agreed to acquire and vendor agreed to sell sale interest

* Vendor is owned as to 75% by Hui Hao (HK) Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wanjia

* Wanjia board intends to apply net sale proceeds of approximately HK$9.5 million as general working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: