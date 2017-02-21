FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Wanjia says unit entered sale and purchase agreement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 21, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Wanjia says unit entered sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd

* Vendor, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of Wanjia, and purchaser, entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Consideration for sale and purchase of sale interest is rmb8.4 million

* Purchaser, Fujian Lungchang Medical Services agreed to acquire and vendor agreed to sell sale interest

* Vendor is owned as to 75% by Hui Hao (HK) Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wanjia

* Wanjia board intends to apply net sale proceeds of approximately HK$9.5 million as general working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.