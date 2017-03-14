FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Want Want China FY net profit rises 4 percent
March 14, 2017 / 4:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Want Want China FY net profit rises 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings Ltd

* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB3.519 billion up 4%

* FY revenue RMB19.71 billion versus RMB21.39 billion

* Proposed final dividend of US1.19 cents per ordinary share

* For 2017, capital expenditure is estimated to be approximately RMB700 million

* "In long term, income tax rate of group is expected to be between 27% and 28%"

* "Gross profit margin of dairy products and beverages is expected to be revised following fluctuations in cost of milk powder"

* "It is expected that our dairy products and beverages would be able to maintain a promising profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

