BRIEF-Want Want China FY net profit rises 4 percent

March 14 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings Ltd
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of company RMB3.519 billion up 4%
* FY revenue RMB19.71 billion versus RMB21.39 billion
* Proposed final dividend of US1.19 cents per ordinary share
* For 2017, capital expenditure is estimated to be approximately RMB700 million
* "In long term, income tax rate of group is expected to be between 27% and 28%"
* "Gross profit margin of dairy products and beverages is expected to be revised following fluctuations in cost of milk powder"
"It is expected that our dairy products and beverages would be able to maintain a promising profitability"