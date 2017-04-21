BRIEF-Want Want China says it entered into a subscription agreement for a bonds issue

April 21 (Reuters) - Want Want China Holdings-

* US$500,000,000 2.875% Guaranteed Unsecured Senior Bonds Due 2022 Unconditionally And Irrevocably Guaranteed By The Company

* Company, issuer, credit suisse and nomura entered into subscription agreement in connection with bonds issue

* Net proceeds of bonds issue are currently intended to be used for refinancing of certain existing borrowings of group

* Bonds are expected to be issued on or about 28 april 2017

* Principal amount of issue us$500mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: