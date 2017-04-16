BRIEF-Concentric Q1 sales and earnings rise yr/yr
* Q1 net sales: MSEK 546 (518) - up 4% y-o-y, after adjusting for currency (+1%).
April 16 Wanxiang Qianchao Co Ltd
* Says it aims to raise up to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) via share placement to fund projects, repay debts and replenish capital
* Says trading in shares to resume on April 17
* Says SSWL receives additional caravan wheels order from Europe