an hour ago
July 24, 2017 / 5:17 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Warehouse Group Limited updates on sale of financial services business

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Warehouse Group Ltd

* The warehouse group limited - sale of financial services business

* Approved conditional sale of its financial services business, warehouse group financial services, to finance now, a subsidiary of SBS Bank

* Sale's purchase price of $18m expected to result in a non-cash impairment of software assets of about $16m in FY17 financial results

* Sale does not include Diners Club New Zealand

* All figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

