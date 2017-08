May 31 (Reuters) - WARIMPEX:

* WARIMPEX FINANZ- UND BETEILIGUNGS AG: WARIMPEX CLOSES THE SALE OF EIGHT HOTELS

* WARIMPEX EXPECTS A POSITIVE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION IN 2017 OF ROUGHLY EUR 25 MILLION FROM TRANSACTION

* SALE WILL INCREASE EQUITY RATIO OF WARIMPEX TO ABOUT 25 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)