4 months ago
April 24, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs FY EBITDA down 27 pct at 21.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG

* FY EBITDA declined by 27 per cent from eur 29.3 million in 2015 to eur 21.5 million

* FY EBIT went from negative eur -9.9 million to positive eur 25.7 million

* FY consolidated revenue remained unchanged at roughly eur 62 million

* FY financial result including joint ventures improved as a result of positive exchange rate changes and a better financing structure, going from eur -31.9 million to eur -1.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

