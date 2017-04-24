BRIEF-Warimpex Finanz und Beteiligungs FY EBITDA down 27 pct at 21.5 mln euros

April 24 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG

* FY EBITDA declined by 27 per cent from eur 29.3 million in 2015 to eur 21.5 million

* FY EBIT went from negative eur -9.9 million to positive eur 25.7 million

* FY consolidated revenue remained unchanged at roughly eur 62 million

* FY financial result including joint ventures improved as a result of positive exchange rate changes and a better financing structure, going from eur -31.9 million to eur -1.9 million