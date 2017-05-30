FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Warimpex swings to Q1 net profit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 30, 2017 / 6:08 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Warimpex swings to Q1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Warimpex Finanz Und Beteiligungs AG

* Says profit for Q1 improved from negative eur 0.5 million in 2016 to plus eur 4.7 million in 2017

* Contract for sale of part of hotel portfolio to u city signed

* Says U City transaction covers eight hotel holdings, representing property value of roughly eur 180 million

* Says will use positive profit contribution from this transaction to bolster its capital structure and for new development projects

* Says it is also expected to increase equity ratio to around 25 per cent

* Says objective for 2017 financial year is to carry positive momentum from first three months forwardSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.