May 15 (Reuters) - SONETEL AB (PUBL):

* WARRANTS IN SONETEL ARE EXERCISED

* HAS DECIDED TO ISSUE A TOTAL OF 201,000 SHARES IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF WARRANTS, THE COMPANY RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF SEK 2.65 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)