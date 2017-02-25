FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warren Buffett discusses various themes in Berkshire annual letter
February 25, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Warren Buffett discusses various themes in Berkshire annual letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:

* Buffett says share repurchases are not 'un-american,' even though Berkshire has not done any repurchases recently.

* Buffett says insurance float has risen to more than $100 billion because of huge policy it recently underwrote.

* Buffett, referring to insurance executive Ajit Jain, says "if there were ever to be another ajit and you could swap me for him, don't hesitate."

* Buffett says investing deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler now each manage more than $10 billion.

* Preferred stock into common stock if Bank of America Corp annual dividend rises above $0.44 per share before 2021 from current $0.30 per share.

* Buffett says if Bank of America dividend remains below 44 cents, it is 'highly probable' that Berkshire will exercise warrants in bank immediately before they expire

