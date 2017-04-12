April 11 Washington Federal Inc:

* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock

* Washington Federal - transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Washington Federal's tangible book value per share by $0.19 per share

* Transaction estimated to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.05 per year once fully integrated

* Washington Federal Inc - under terms, each outstanding share of Anchor common stock will be exchanged for shares of Washington Federal common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)