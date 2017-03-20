BRIEF-Washington H Soul Pattinson And Co to vote against HHV resolutions in meeting with Wilson Asset Management

March 21 (Reuters) - Washington H Soul Pattinson And Company Ltd

* Hunter Hall Global Value received a notice requisitioning a general meeting from entities associated with Wilson Asset Management

* WHSP intends to vote against HHV resolutions

* HHV board considered proposal for buyback as proposed by WAM;concluded proposal would not be in best interests of shareholders

* WHSP believes that voting in favour of an entirely new board appointed by one shareholder carries significant risks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: