4 months ago
BRIEF-Washington Prime Group reports Q1 FFO per share $0.42
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Washington Prime Group reports Q1 FFO per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc

* Washington Prime Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 FFO per share $0.40 to $0.42

* Q1 FFO per share $0.42

* Says company increases full year 2017 guidance

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees FY 2017 FFO per share $ 1.86 - $ 1.93

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.64 - $1.70

* Says reaffirms its guidance for comparable noi growth in range of 0.0% to 1.5% for year ending December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

