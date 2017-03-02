BRIEF-Washington Prime Group's JV with O'Connor acquires section at Pearlridge Center

March 2 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc :

* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center

* Washington Prime Group Inc - Deal for $70.0 million

* Washington Prime Group Inc- Initially funded its share of purchase price for deal with funds from company's credit facility until debt is placed

* Washington Prime Group Inc- Co's JV plans to place approximately $40 million of secured debt on property during Q2 of 2017