BRIEF-Waste Connections qtrly revenue of $1.049 bln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc
* Waste Connections reports fourth quarter results and provides 2017 outlook
* Qtrly revenue of $1.049 billion
* Qtrly net income attributable to waste connections of $85.6 million, or $0.49 per share
* Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to waste connections of $0.68 per share
* Expects FY17 revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, excluding additional divestitures and acquisitions
* Expects more than 15 pct YOY growth in Fy17 adjusted free cash flow per share
* FY2017 revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S