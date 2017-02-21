BRIEF-Waste Connections qtrly revenue of $1.049 bln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc

* Waste Connections reports fourth quarter results and provides 2017 outlook

* Qtrly revenue of $1.049 billion

* Qtrly net income attributable to waste connections of $85.6 million, or $0.49 per share

* Qtrly adjusted net income attributable to waste connections of $0.68 per share

* Expects FY17 revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, excluding additional divestitures and acquisitions

* Expects more than 15 pct YOY growth in Fy17 adjusted free cash flow per share

* FY2017 revenue view $4.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: