5 months ago
March 15, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Waste management specialist Biffa sees in-line FY results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Biffa Plc:

* Maiden full year results to be in line with expectations

* Underlying trading is consistent with our expectations at time of half year results in November

* Continues to make good progress in implementing its strategy to deliver revenue growth and margin expansion

* Underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit are anticipated to be in line with our expectations for full year

* Net debt at year end is anticipated to be in line with our expectations

* Biffa remains well positioned to grow both organically and through acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

