3 months ago
BRIEF-Watami likely swung to a group net loss of roughly 2 bln yen in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
May 12, 2017 / 5:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Watami likely swung to a group net loss of roughly 2 bln yen in year ended March 31 - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Watami Co Ltd likely swung to a group net loss of roughly 2 billion yen ($17.6 million) in the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Watami Co Ltd's pretax profit likely came to 700 million yen or so, sales apparently declined to some 100 billion yen in the year ended March 31 - Nikkei

* Watami Co Ltd's operating profit likely swung to roughly 200 million yen in the year ended March 31 from the previous year's 290 million yen loss - Nikkei

* Watami's existing-store sales likely grew 3 percent in the year ended March 31, current FY through March 2018 will likely see it return to net profit - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2r8QMDz) Further company coverage:

