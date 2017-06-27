June 27 Watchstone Group Plc Non-exec Chairman Richard Rose:

* On track with strategy and execution of our plan to prepare our businesses for future disposals

* ‍There is no undue pressure to dispose of assets unless fair value is achieved

* Potential divestments or any alternative strategic options will be determined with a view to maximising shareholder value