BRIEF-Excelsior United Development declares final dividend of Re 0.50 per share
June 27 Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd
June 27 Watchstone Group Plc Non-exec Chairman Richard Rose:
* On track with strategy and execution of our plan to prepare our businesses for future disposals
* There is no undue pressure to dispose of assets unless fair value is achieved
* Potential divestments or any alternative strategic options will be determined with a view to maximising shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 27 Excelsior United Development Companies Ltd
LONDON, June 27 Five decades since it heralded a transformation in the way people obtained and used cash, the world's first ATM was turned into gold for celebrations of its fiftieth anniversary.