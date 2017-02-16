BRIEF-Watchstone issues claim against Aviva Canada over contract breach

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc

* Issue of claim by Hubio Solutions Inc in respect of agreement with Aviva Canada Inc

* Issued a claim in Ontario superior court of justice against Aviva Canada Inc

* Claim in respect of breach of contract and unpaid amounts due under an agreement entered into by parties in Oct 2014, announced on 21 Oct 2014

* Aviva Canada notified co's unit that it has issued a claim against Hubio Solutions and Ingenie in respect of this agreement and otherwise

* Is confident in strength of group's case and will defend any claim robustly.