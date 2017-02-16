FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Watchstone issues claim against Aviva Canada over contract breach
February 16, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Watchstone issues claim against Aviva Canada over contract breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group Plc

* Issue of claim by Hubio Solutions Inc in respect of agreement with Aviva Canada Inc

* Issued a claim in Ontario superior court of justice against Aviva Canada Inc

* Claim in respect of breach of contract and unpaid amounts due under an agreement entered into by parties in Oct 2014, announced on 21 Oct 2014

* Aviva Canada notified co's unit that it has issued a claim against Hubio Solutions and Ingenie in respect of this agreement and otherwise

* Is confident in strength of group's case and will defend any claim robustly. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

