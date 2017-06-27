BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 1st tranche mid-term bills worth 700 mln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche 5-year mid-term bills worth 700 million yuan, with coupon rate of 5 percent
June 27 Watchstone Group Plc:
* Board appointment
* Confirms that Stefan Borson, group general counsel & company secretary, will succeed him as group chief executive officer
* Intends to reduce size of its board as of January 2018
* Board to comprise non-executive chairman; CEO, finance director; and two further non-executive directors
* Two of current non-executive directors will resign at end of year and a further announcement will be made in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Insurance claims processor Watchstone Group Plc, formerly known as Quindell, said Stefan Borson, the firm's general counsel and company secretary, will succeed Indro Mukerjee as chief executive officer.