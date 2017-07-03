BRIEF-Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports 9.9 pct stake in Pattern Energy Group as of June 21 - SEC Filing
July 3 Watsco Inc:
* Watsco boosts dividends 19% to $5.00 per share
* Watsco Inc- approved a 19% increase in annual dividend rate to $5.00 per share
* Watsco Inc- regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 on each outstanding share of its common and Class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 3 The rising influence of "open ended" funds and the impact on developing economies if the investment flows were abruptly reversed remain a concern for global regulators, Financial Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney said on Monday.