April 25 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc

* Watsco reports record first quarter sales and net income; sales momentum building into second quarter after seasonally late start to the year

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 sales $872 million versus i/b/e/s view $878.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S