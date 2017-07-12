FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia enters into conditional agreement
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Business
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
Breakingviews
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 12, 2017 / 12:02 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia enters into conditional agreement

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd:

* Entered into a conditional agreement to acquire a 5 pct equity interest in Blend and Pack Pty Ltd together with Mason food

* WHA and Mason are in aggregate purchasing 80 pct of the fully diluted capital of B&P for $80 million

* At this time WHA anticipates that it will undertake a capital raise to fund cash requirements under the B&P acquisition.

* The total cash funding required for the proposed B&P acquisition, including transaction costs, is $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.