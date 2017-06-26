RPT-UPDATE 1-Takata decides to file for bankruptcy - source
* Takata board held meeting this morning in Tokyo - Japan media
June 26 Wattle Health Australia Limited
* Wattle Health Australia signs supply agreement with Metcash
* Signed agreement with Metcash to supply its Goldcare+ Infant Formula range across Metcash's Australian grocery store network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 26 Embattled airbag maker Takata Corp on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in Japan and said it would seek $1.588 billion in financial aid from U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems (KSS).