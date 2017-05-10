FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences posts Q1 net loss per share $0.89
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences posts Q1 net loss per share $0.89

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave Life Sciences reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - two HD programs and DMD program remain on track to enter clinic in 2017

* Wave Life SciencesLtd - will announce our next three pipeline candidates later this year

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - is on track to deliver six development programs by end of 2018

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - research and development expenses were $14.7 million for Q1 of 2017 as compared to $4.7 million for same period in 2016

* Wave Life Sciences - expects cash, cash equivalents available as of March 31, 2017 will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure into mid-2019

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd - had cash and cash equivalents totaling $129.5 million as compared to $150.3 million as of december 31, 2016

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly revenue $676,000

* Wave Life Sciences Ltd qtrly net loss per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.77, revenue view $645000.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.