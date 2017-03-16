FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences reports Q4 net loss of $18.5 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences reports Q4 net loss of $18.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave Life Sciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Wave ended 2016 with $150.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $161.2 million as of December 31, 2015

* Expects capital resources available as of Dec. 31, 2016 will fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2019

* Says both WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 are expected to enter clinical trials in mid-2017

* Is on track to deliver six development programs by end of 2018

* Reported a net loss of $18.5 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $7.1 million in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.