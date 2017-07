July 26 (Reuters) - WAVESTONE SA:

* q1 Revenue Eur 85.4 Million, Down 3 Percent Yoy

* Confirms 2017/18 Targets

* CONFIRMS 2017/18 TARGETS: REVENUE ABOVE 350 MILLION € WITH TWO-DIGIT RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN