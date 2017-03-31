BRIEF-WCB Resources and GBM Resources terminate heads of agreement

March 31 (Reuters) - GBM Resources Ltd:

* WCB Resources and GBM Resources terminate heads of agreement

* WCB Resources - termination of heads of agreement with gbm due to financing conditions for agreement not being met prior to deadline of March 31

* WCB Resources Ltd- GBM announced on March 31, 2017 that completion of their $10million loan agreement was unsuccessful

* WCB Resources Ltd- GBM announced they are continuing to source alternative funding

* WCB Resources-until funding is identified, size,nature of any funding is known,merger discussions between WCB and GBM have necessarily been put on hold

* WCB Resources Ltd - should appropriate funding package be sourced, WCB and GBM will consider re-opening merger discussions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: